Donald Reuben Lovgren, 91, of North Canton, passed from this life on July 18, 2020. He was born on the family farm near Clay Center, Nebraska on December 28, 1928. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Leona Lovgren (nee Brennaman); sisters: Deloras Stockfleth and Marjorie Scheierman; brother, Wayne Lovgren and his wife of 40 years, Nancy Babette Lovgren (nee Berkeley). Don is survived by his sons: Scott Lovgren, Douglas Lovgren, David (Becky) Lovgren and Lyle Lovgren; daughter, Lois Horning and granddaughters: Alexandra Lovgren and Kathleen Lovgren. Don led an active life. He played football for Harvard High School, winning the Nebraska State Championship his junior year. He was an avid golfer and worked out at the North Canton YMCA six days a week for over 40 years. Don was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, graduated from the University of Nebraska with an Electrical Engineering Degree and worked for Ohio Edison (First Energy) for 35 years. Don's other interests included becoming a 32nd Degree Mason, participating in Toast Masters for several years and being involved with the Tadmor Shriners in Akron. He was the Chaplain for the Veterans Legion of Honor and was the Wizard at their Children's Haunted House for many years. Don acted in seven plays for the Stow Players, was an avid bridge player and was a member of many fraternal and social organizations, including the Jaycees, the Kiwanis and the Eagles. Don was very involved with St. Marks Episcopal Church of Canton. He was a Eucharistic Minister for 50 years and was an active member of St. Marks Men's Prayer Breakfast. The family requests that in lieu of flowers and other considerations, donations be made to St. Marks Episcopal Church. A private memorial service will be held for his family. At that time, his remains will be entombed along side his wife Nancy Lovgren in St. Marks Columbarium. Friends and associates may pay their respects there. Donald Lovgren will be missed.
