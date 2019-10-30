Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church
Liturgy
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church
1051 Robinson Ave.
Barberton, OH
Interment
Following Services
Western Reserve National Cemetery
1929 - 2019
(Spike) Donald Eugene Richards (Spike) passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in Barberton to Orin and Marie Richards in 1929, Don recently celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends. It was a joy for Don to celebrate with those closest to him. Don graduated from Barberton High School and enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Don was fortunate to remain state-side during the Conflict working at Andrews Air Force Base as a weatherman. Don was employed as an accountant at Mohawk Rubber for 34 years. While working full time and raising three children, Don completed his B.S. in Accounting at the University of Akron. Don enjoyed golfing, attending Zips football games and cheering on the Buckeyes and Browns. Don was preceded in death, by his wife of 63 years, Dolores Ann Richards; his brothers, Pete, Orin and Norman and sisters, Elaine and Norma. Don leaves behind his three children, Don Richards (Cindy), Doug Richards (Shawn) and Debbie Kimson (Steve); three grandchildren, Mike Richards (Emma), Stephanie Kimson (Sebastian) and Raquel Wise (Ryan) and a great granddaughter, ZoÃ« Arango. Don also leaves behind his brother-in-law, Bill Morgan, his wife Eileen and their daughters, Deanna and Jennifer, who were like grandchildren; as well as his brother-in-law, Joseph Sukie. The family would like to thank Don and Dolores's care giver Lynn who allowed Don and Dolores to stay in their home. Don will be missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church. The family will greet friends at Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home at 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, OH 44314 TONIGHT from 68 p.m. A Parastas Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. There will be a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church at 1051 Robinson Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Don will be interred at the Western Reserve National Cemetery following the funeral. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Richards family. Messages and memories of Don can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
