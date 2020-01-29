|
Donald Robert Wolfe, 89, of Akron, passed away January 25, 2020. He was born April 19, 1930 in Akron, Ohio to the late Theodore Raymond Wolfe and Virgie Yocum Wolfe. Don served as a U.S. Marine after graduating from Manchester High School. After active duty, he met and married his bride, Donna J. Hutton and recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Don enjoyed racing cars before retiring from Goodyear in 1988 to continue an avid golf hobby, singing, traveling, wood working, and being the family's handyman. He also was an active member of Northside Christian Church. Don is survived by his wife, Donna J. (Hutton) Wolfe of Akron; daughters, Diane (Bryan) Costlow of Tallmadge, OH, Darla (Dean) Ruff of Wadsworth OH, and Danielle (Mark) Williams of Port Charlotte, FL; grandchildren, Doug (Bethany) Costlow, Rebecca Costlow, Dayna (Steve) Dukles, Dylan (Katie) Ruff, Allana (Luke) Williams, Alexander Williams, Daniel Ruff, Rachel (Nate) Todd and Abigail Williams; great-grandchildren, Parker, Carson, Ram, Cora, Benjamin and Piper; sister, Joan Ratzlaff of Santa Maria, California. Family and friends may call on Thursday, January 30, from 6:00-8:00 at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., where funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, at 11:00.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020