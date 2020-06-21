Donald Sam Roberts, 80, lost his 61 year struggle with cancer on June 11, 2020. He was a kind, conscious, fun loving man who felt everyday was a blessing. He loved God, his wife, and his family. He never knew a stranger and cherished his many friends. He was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians; was a proud veteran of the USAF (SAC); enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling; and was an avid history buff. Above all, he enjoyed traveling, especially on cruises and RVing. He was proud to belong to JrOUAM Reliable 181 and Belleview Masonic Lodge 95. He was a long time member and later friend of the Vine Fellowship and member of Weirsdale Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dora Roberts; favorite aunt, Hulda Huff; and brother-in-law, Ed Drake. He is survived by his devoted wife, Alberta "Birdie" of 56 years; sons, Donald, Jr., (Caroline) and David (Midori); daughter Nicole (Chuck) Greer; granddaughters, Cassandra, Danielle, and Cameron. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m. at Weirsdale Presbyterian Church, followed by a Masonic ceremony. Don will privately be placed at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Masks are mandatory at the church. Donations may be made to Community of Gratitude (food cupboard) or Hospice of Marion. Online condolences may be sent to www.baldwin cremation.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.