Donald "Don" Steven Eberly Donald Steven Eberly, "Don", age 68, of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1951 in Akron, the son of the late Henry and Primrose (nee Gauron) Eberly. Don is survived by his loving wife, Pam; his grandchildren, Ash Endean and Sylas Murray; his children, Jeremy (Michelle) Eberly and their daughter, Sophia, Dena Darling and her family, and Jason Eberly and his family; and his stepson, Dax Murray. Also surviving are his siblings, Sandra (Jim) Byrd, Richard (Carol) Eberly and Isabel (Bob) Piver; and other family and friends that mourn his loss. Memorial services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. where Pastor Jim Roma will celebrate Don's life. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 p.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to , by contacting them at stjude.org and then looking up the account "For Don". To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019