Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Eberly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Steven Eberly


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Steven Eberly Obituary
Donald "Don" Steven Eberly Donald Steven Eberly, "Don", age 68, of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1951 in Akron, the son of the late Henry and Primrose (nee Gauron) Eberly. Don is survived by his loving wife, Pam; his grandchildren, Ash Endean and Sylas Murray; his children, Jeremy (Michelle) Eberly and their daughter, Sophia, Dena Darling and her family, and Jason Eberly and his family; and his stepson, Dax Murray. Also surviving are his siblings, Sandra (Jim) Byrd, Richard (Carol) Eberly and Isabel (Bob) Piver; and other family and friends that mourn his loss. Memorial services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. where Pastor Jim Roma will celebrate Don's life. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 p.m. until time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to , by contacting them at stjude.org and then looking up the account "For Don". To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now