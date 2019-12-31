|
|
Stow-Donald Steven Smith, 75, passed away December 29, 2019. Donald was born in Mississippi November 29, 1944. He served in the Army and in law enforcement becoming the Chief of Police for Cuyahoga Falls. He was preceded in death by his wife, Penny; mother, Alice Budd, and best friend, Jon Middleton Sr. He is survived by significant other, Linda Middleton and extended family. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday January 3, 2020 at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 130 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Friends may call on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, the K-9 unit at the FOP Lodge 49, P.O. Box 72, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44222. The family wishes to thank the Maplewood Memory Care Center of Cuyahoga Falls and the staff at Cornerstone Hospice. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 31, 2019