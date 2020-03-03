|
Donald T. Wight, 98, entered the Lord's heavenly home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Don was born in Toledo and moved to Columbus. He attended Ohio State University before enlisting in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a Sonarman 1st Class aboard the destroyer, USS Bernadou in the European Theater. Eventually, he settled in Akron to begin his career at Goodyear Aerospace, retiring with 32 years service. Don was deeply devoted to his family. He lived a full, rich, active life enjoying many activities and friends. He led by example with his zest for life, patience, integrity, kindness, and generosity - sharing his many skills and talents. He'll be forever loved and missed. He was preceded in death by parents, James and May; brother, Jim (Charlene); great-grandson, Ethan Ransburgh. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 76 years, Rosanne; daughters, Sandi (Reed) Kryder, Kathy Mesenger, Karen (Tim) Snyder; granddaughters, Kristi (Rob) Klise, Becky (Donny) Ransburgh; great-grandchildren, Robby and Lilly Klise, Bryan, Belle and Ben Ransburgh. The family is grateful for the compassionate care received from private caregivers and Crossroads Hospice of Green, as well as the faithful visits and prayers from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of which Don was a longtime member. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio. The funeral service will take place Thursday, March 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304 with Pastor David L. Nevergall officiating. Interment will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2020