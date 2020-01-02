Home

TALLMADGE -- Donald V. Elmerick, 82, passed away December 29, 2019. Born in Randolph, Don had lived in Tallmadge for most of his life. He served in the National Guard and was retired from Akron Standard with 25 years of service. Don was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church. He coached little league baseball, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. He was known most for his big heart and helping hands. He was always willing to fix anything for anyone. There was no distance too far to travel for him to support his family and cheer on his grandchildren. While he loved Ohio State and any Cleveland sports team, his favorite teams were any his grandchildren were on. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Marie Elmerick; sister, Mildred Miller; brother, Kenneth Elmerick. Don is survived by his wife, Cecilia; daughter, Susan (Matthew) Bard of Twinsburg; son, John Elmerick of Tallmadge and James (Kathleen Burke) Elmerick of Akron; grandchildren, James Jr., Benjamin, Caroline, Kristine, Missy, Xander, and Hunter; great grandchildren, Oliver and Emma; sisters, Dorothy Serva of Mogadore, Rita Lansingerof Mogadore, Mary Moyseenko of Brunswick, and Peg Sviatko of Medina; brother, Ray (Naomi) Elmerick of Medina, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz and Father Don Serva officiating. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery. Memorial donation may be made to Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278 or Tallmadge Paramedics, 85 W. Overdale, Tallmadge, OH 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
