Donald W. Croft, 84, longtime resident of Barberton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Greenview Assisted Living. Don was born May 8, 1934 in Altoona, Pa. to Carl and Irene Croft.

Donald was a proud Union Welder and was a member of Pipefitter-Welders Local #219 out of Akron. He was a Christian and Master Mason. He loved hunting, fishing, and sharing those special times with his family. Don served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years.

Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Croft. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol Ann (Sollers); children, Susan (Mike) McGee of Lancaster, Ohio, and David (Christine) Croft of Medina; grandchildren, Jenny and Katie Croft.

A gathering of family and close friends will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Condolences and memories can be shared with Donald's family at the funeral home website.

330-825-3633

Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
