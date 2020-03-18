|
Donald Cullison, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 morning surrounded by his family in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born in Akron, Ohio on April 21, 1927 to the late Ernest and Emma Cullison. He was a WWII veteran and served in the Army-Air Force from 1945-1947; and retired from the post office in 1982 after 39 years of service. Don was a member of Firestone Park United Methodist Church, an active member and past Master of Victory Lodge #649, and a past Monarch of Yusef Khan Grotto until 2010 when he relocated to Murfreesboro with his wife, SaraJane, to be near his family. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, SaraJane; brothers and sisters-in-law, Karl Cullison (Ruby) and Art (Helen Louise) Cullison. Don is survived by his daughter, Judith Hennessy (Francis DeSales) of Murfreesboro, TN, and son, William (Brenda) of North Canton OH; granddaughters, Amber (Aaron) Schmuhl of Murfreesboro, TN, and Dr. Jennifer Cullison of Perrysburg Ohio; and great granddaughters, Isabella, Chloe and Alice Schmuhl of Murfreesboro, TN. Private family services will be held with the Reverend Francis DeSales Hennessy, III officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery where American Legion Post #566 will conduct military honors. The family would like to thank the staff of the Villages of Murfreesboro for their love and care of Don. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LaVergne First United Methodist Church at 248 Old Waldron Road, LaVergne, TN 37086, or to the Villages of Murfreesboro at 2550 Willow Oak Trail, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cullison family. Messages and memories of Donald can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020