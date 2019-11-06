Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
473 Bell Street
Barberton, OH
View Map
Donald W. Kohut Sr.

Donald W. Kohut Sr. Obituary
Donald W. Kohut Sr. 60, passed away at home in the care of his wife and soul mate Tammy Kohut, and with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Endress. Donald is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tammy; sons, Doni Kohut Jr and Joshua (Jen) Kohut; grandson, Landon Kohut; mother-in- law, Helen McGowen and "Mike"; and our cat 'baby girl". Donald served his country in the U. S Army. he will be placed in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday Novemeber 9, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 473 Bell Street, Barberton, OH 44203. All may attend. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home. (330)535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
