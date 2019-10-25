|
Donald W. Smith, 89, of Orrville, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at LifeCare Hospice at Wooster following a period of declining health. A son of the late Herman and Christine (Hardart) Smith, Donald was born May 15, 1930 at Akron, Ohio. Donald was a veteran of the United States Army and was a longtime member of the Garfield Memorial American Legion Post #566. He was also the longtime owner and operator of Don Smith & Son's Well Drilling. During his younger years, he and his late wife, Betty, enjoyed fishing and spending time at their fishing camp in Canada. Then, following their retirement, the couple enjoyed living at Atwood Lake. Donald was also a 46 year member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was very proud of his sobriety. He is survived by his children, Deborah (Mark) Miller, Sandra Smilek, Donna Bloomfield, Bernard Smith and Albert Smith; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Louise (Loudermilk) Smith who passed away on April 22, 2018 and three siblings. In keeping with Donald's wishes, cremation will take place through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church at Orrville Father Mike Siefert celebrating. Inurnment will take place in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Donald by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com Contributions may be made in Donald's memory to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd, Wooster, OH 44691.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2019