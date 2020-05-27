Donald Wayne Jones Jr. 57, passed away May 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Barberton Sept. 6, 1962 to Donald and Henda Jones. He was a 1980 Barberton High School graduate and worked for Temperature Control Maintenance, Inc. He is survived by his father, Donald Jones Sr; sister, Kim Jones; daughters: Kristine (Kyle), Allyson, Mackenzie, and Madison Jones; childhood best friend, Doug Dillon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Henda Jones. Don enjoyed teaching his daughters everything he could about life and love. He lived vicariously through them and always said they completed his bucket list. He touched more lives than he knew and will be missed greatly by so many. Cremation has taken place, at Don's request, no service will be held. Read his full obituary at www.barbertonherald.com or www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 27, 2020.