Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald Wayne Korom Obituary
A genuine treasure was lost when Donald Wayne Korom passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday evening. He was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Elnora, brothers William, Melvin, & Joseph and sisters Eileen Coleman, Lois Hitchcock, Edith Martin and Dorothy Blackwell. He is survived by wife Candene Korom, son Michael Wayne Korom and wife Rachel, daughter Deborah Korom Williams and husband Tony, and son Kenneth Ridenour. Grandchildren Catherine Korom, Jacob Korom, Chase Williams, Carson Williams, Connor Williams ,Sebastian Ridenour and sisters Judy Parish, Joanne Benoit, and Erma Wilson. Viewing will be on Saturday, Nov 2nd at Bissler & Sons from 5 - 8. 628 West Main St. Kent OH 44240 330-673-5857 Don retired as a distinguished Inspector for CSX Railroad and belonged to the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen. It sounds clichÃ© to say that someone has a big heart, but it's difficult to start a discussion about Don without that exclamation. Few people have had a more giving soul and offered love (and big hugs) without bounds in the way that he did. Much of his retirement had been spent visiting his children and grandchildren in Georgia as well as his friends and family in Pennsylvania and Ohio, where here continued to make people feel loved and appreciated. He took pride in doing things to keep his family intact. To the delight of many, and frustration of some, Don was able to see value in things that may have been overlooked by others. He rarely passed on a deal and was drawn to estate sales, auctions and yard sales where bargains could be found. Don might argue that the best deals around could be found on the Dollar Menu at Taco Bell! Don was thoughtful about his actions and moved at his own pace. He was equally thoughtful in conversation, so a quick chat wasn't likely to happen. He enjoyed people watching almost as he did meeting with them and hearing their stories. Best of all would be holding those conversations around a campfire that he built. It would be an understatement to call Don a motorcycle and auto enthusiast. He has been an avid rider for decades and many different bikes and cars have found their way through his garage and under his backside. He especially enjoyed rides, short and long, with his lovely wife, Candene. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the The .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
