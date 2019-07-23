Donald



White, Sr.



Donald J. White, Sr., 86, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.



Don was born February 1, 1933 in Harrisburg Co., Pa. to Francis and Stella (Eggie) White and had been an Akron resident for most of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was the owner operator of Don White Aluminum.



He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3410 where he had served as chairman of the Remodeling Committee and helped care for the K of C Park and Ballfields. He played softball for many years.



Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna (Ventimiglia); children, Donald (Mary) White, Jr., Dennis White, David (Denise) White, Diana (John) Jacobs, Denise (Tim) Pilgram and Dale (Amy) White; brother, Robert (Rita) White; 13 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. SW, Akron, OH 44314, where the family will gather from 10 a.m. until time of services. Private interment will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 23, 2019