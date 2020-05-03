Donald "Rusty" Winstead, 70, passed away on April 29, 2020 after long battle with cancer. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, fishing and hunting. Rusty was a veteran of the US Navy and retired from Carpenter's Local 639 after 27 years of service. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter "Windy" Winstead, and brothers, Jeff and Cary Winstead. Rusty is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy; children, Carla (Chris) Sunyak, Casey (Donald) Runyon and Kevin Winstead; grandchildren, Cayla, Mitchell and Hunter; great-grandson, Ryder; siblings, Patricia Godfrey and Jamie Winstead; mother, Laverne "Fernie" Winstead; longtime friend of 57 years, Pat Huff; BODYGUARD, Brian Walker; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Per Rusty's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.











