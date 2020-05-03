Donald Winstead
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald "Rusty" Winstead, 70, passed away on April 29, 2020 after long battle with cancer. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, fishing and hunting. Rusty was a veteran of the US Navy and retired from Carpenter's Local 639 after 27 years of service. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter "Windy" Winstead, and brothers, Jeff and Cary Winstead. Rusty is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy; children, Carla (Chris) Sunyak, Casey (Donald) Runyon and Kevin Winstead; grandchildren, Cayla, Mitchell and Hunter; great-grandson, Ryder; siblings, Patricia Godfrey and Jamie Winstead; mother, Laverne "Fernie" Winstead; longtime friend of 57 years, Pat Huff; BODYGUARD, Brian Walker; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Per Rusty's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved