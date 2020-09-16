Donald Woodford, 95, passed away September 12, 2020 at Saint Luke Lutheran Community in North Canton, OH where he lived for the past twenty years. He will be missed by his daughters, Laurie Woodford, Donna (Christopher) Vollmers and Sherry (William) Doherty; son, Denny (Elaine) Woodford; daughter-in-law, Elaine Rohner Woodford; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is happy to be reunited in heaven with his wife, Nettie Ann Woodford; son, Barry Woodford; granddaughter, Carrie Woodford; brothers, sisters and parents. Donald was the longest living resident of Saint Luke and was fondly known as 'Woody." While there he was a great witness for the salvation message of Jesus Christ. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific front. For many years (1958 to 1974) Donald was the owner of Woody's Union 76 gas station on the corner of North Main St. and Tallmadge Ave. in Akron and was a member of The Chapel on Fir Hill. He will be buried at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron alongside his wife, Nettie Ann. Visitation 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron to follow.