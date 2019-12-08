|
|
) Donita Renee Harris (Harrison), age 67, of Columbus, Ohio passed away after a courageous fight with cancer December 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born January 4, 1952 in Akron, Ohio to the late William Harrison and surviving Janice Greene. She is survived by her husband, Zachary Harris; daughter, Kelly D (Roberts) Brewer; son, Korry (Nicole) Roberts; step-daughter, Keisha Harris; sisters, Pamela (William) Threatt, Sharon Ervin; brothers, Ali Jamal and Kirk Riggins; grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, and many family and friends. Please join us on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 Noon as we gather together to remember her and celebrate her life at United Methodist Church for All People, 946 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH where visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. Following the service, we will be sharing a meal together in Donita's memory. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the U.M. Church for All People or Community Development for All People. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019