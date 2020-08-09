1/1
Donn William Griffith
Saturday, August 1, 2020 Donn William Griffith, D.V.M. from complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene Garfield Griffith of Akron, and Opal Lucille Borrows, Columbus. He is survived by his adoring wife of 43 years, Gayle Pyke Griffith; children, Laurie Buczek (Michael) Phoenix, Lisa Michelle Griffith (Kenny), Rancho Santa Fe, CA; Bryan MacTavish Griffith (Stephani), Dublin, OH and Bradley Donn Griffith (Abbey Jo), New Albany, OH; brother, Elbert Garfield Griffith (Siesta Key, FL); eight grandchildren; and many cousins. Dad graduated from Akron Buchtel High School in 1959. Dad's college career started at Purdue University, where he played football and proudly pledged Sigma Chi before serving with the United States Air Force Reserve. He earned a B.S. in Physiology from The Ohio State University; Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Purdue University; M.S. in Zoo Preventative Medicine from OSU. After 51 years of veterinary practice in Central Ohio, Dad retired in August 2019. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he told us he loved us often, and demonstrated his love in too many ways to count. We will miss him dearly while we strive to honor him in the way we live our lives. FOR FULL OBITUARY, please visit DrDonn.com to view a virtual memorial to our father. Due to current health concerns, guests are welcome to join a virtual memorial service Friday, August 14th at 11 a.m. EDT. Visit DrDonn.com to watch the service, or call or text SERVICE to 614.889.2556 for more information. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 8, 2020
Hello,
Dr. Donn was a very kind and loving human being. We were so grateful that our dogs, Milo and Jenny, were in his loving care. His donation to Purdue University in Milo's name was so thoughtful. We were touched by his thoughtfulness during our time of grief.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.

God bless you,
The Giddens Family
Dina
Friend
