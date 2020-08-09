Saturday, August 1, 2020 Donn William Griffith, D.V.M. from complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene Garfield Griffith of Akron, and Opal Lucille Borrows, Columbus. He is survived by his adoring wife of 43 years, Gayle Pyke Griffith; children, Laurie Buczek (Michael) Phoenix, Lisa Michelle Griffith (Kenny), Rancho Santa Fe, CA; Bryan MacTavish Griffith (Stephani), Dublin, OH and Bradley Donn Griffith (Abbey Jo), New Albany, OH; brother, Elbert Garfield Griffith (Siesta Key, FL); eight grandchildren; and many cousins. Dad graduated from Akron Buchtel High School in 1959. Dad's college career started at Purdue University, where he played football and proudly pledged Sigma Chi before serving with the United States Air Force Reserve. He earned a B.S. in Physiology from The Ohio State University; Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Purdue University; M.S. in Zoo Preventative Medicine from OSU. After 51 years of veterinary practice in Central Ohio, Dad retired in August 2019. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he told us he loved us often, and demonstrated his love in too many ways to count. We will miss him dearly while we strive to honor him in the way we live our lives. FOR FULL OBITUARY, please visit DrDonn.com
to view a virtual memorial to our father. Due to current health concerns, guests are welcome to join a virtual memorial service Friday, August 14th at 11 a.m. EDT. Visit DrDonn.com
to watch the service, or call or text SERVICE to 614.889.2556 for more information. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.