Donna A. Bailey


1935 - 2020
Donna A. Bailey Obituary
Donna A. Bailey, age 84, passed away April 24, 2020. She was born June 26, 1935 in Kelly's Creek, WVa. to the late Jack and Mathalia Painter. Preceded in death by husband, Delbert; and brothers, Sonnie and Lonnie. Survived by children, Ricky (Bonnie), Richard (Dawn) and Robert (Joyce); two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Dinah; and extended family members. Private services have taken place. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020
