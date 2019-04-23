Donna A. Church



STOW -- Donna Church, 98, passed away April 20, 2019. She was born in Akron to Dina and Desa Adams. Donna served her country in the Women's Army Corps going on to work as a switch board operator for First National Bank and worked as a hair stylist for 25 years. She was a member of St. Demetrius Serbian Orthodox Church and enjoyed golfing, baseball and her trips to the casino.



Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mike Adams; and sisters, Mary Eletich and Dorothy Adams; she is survived by her sons, Bill (Lynda) and Mark (Cheryl); grandchildren, Rob (Kate), Ashleigh (Lenny) Miller and Suzi (Chris) Schenkenberger; great-grandchildren, Marisa, Annika, Michael, Mallory, Grant and Alison.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A private graveside service will be held at Lakewood Cemetery, 1080 W. Waterloo Rd., Akron, OH 44314.



In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to St. Demetrius Serbian Orthodox Church 3106 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, OH 44321. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2019