On Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019, Donna E. Weber, loving wife of 69 years, mother of four, grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of eight, passed away, just under two weeks from her 88th birthday. She died at home, surrounded by her family, after a several-month fight against heart failure and stroke and a several-decade battle with cancer. Donna lived her whole life in the Clinton, Ohio area, born on June 20, 1931 to Willard and Kathryn Gesaman. In 1950 she married Ivan Weber, a World War II veteran and also a life-long resident of Clinton. While Ivan worked for Ford Motor Company at the Canton forge plant, Donna raised their four children Tom, Denny, Jeff and Amy, taking on roles as fight disruptor, marching mom, room mother and sports mom. Donna was an active member of St. George Catholic Church for six decades, serving on the Altar and Rosary Society, singing in the choir, and volunteering for just about every church function. After the closing of St. George, she and Ivan found a new home at St. Francis de Sales where they were warmly welcomed and paved the way for many other St. George members who followed. Donna was also a member of the Clinton Historical Society and Clinton Cemetery Board. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and watching a wide range of sports, especially the Cleveland professional teams, Ohio State football, and Duke basketball. She also loved to listen to talk radio on WNIR. Whether chasing after neighbors with a hammer to defend the family car, or slipping undetected into the local school (in the '70s) to terrify kids who bullied her children, or helping her husband "reason with" a physically abusive teacher, Donna was always ready to put up a good fight and carried this fighting spirit to the end. Donna was preceded in death by her father and mother, brothers Jack, Willard, and Robert Gesaman, sister Mary Earnsberger, and granddaughter Jessica Krosse. In addition to her husband, Ivan, she is survived by her brother, Benjamin (Dot) Gesaman, and sister, Bonnie Jo Snyder; sons, Tom, Denny (Sharon), and Jeff (Neala) Weber; daughter, Amy (Jim) Hilton; grandchildren, Jon, Justin, Jordan, Lauren, Tyler, Kalyn and Blake, and great-grandchildren, Mathew, MacKenzie, Madisyn, Scarlett, Jace, Eliza Jane, Cash and Brooks. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. MONDAY at St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Road, Akron, with Fr. G. David Bline, Celebrant and with burial at Clinton Cemetery. Procession will form at the Church Monday. Friends may call at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rt. 93, Canal Fulton), SUNDAY, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donna's name to the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43212. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 14, 2019