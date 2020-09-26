Donna Edwards, 'Little lady', 'Toots', 'Maw' and 'Momo' of Munroe Falls, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born In Akron, Ohio on May 19, 1939, she was 81 years old. Donna is survived in death by her three children, Danielle (Jim) Richardson, Douglas (Jen) Edwards and Darin (Dina) Edwards as well as her seven grandchildren, Ally, Austin, Justin, Logan, Olivia, Audrey and Hollie. She will be reunited in heaven with her beloved husband and soulmate, Donald, sons Donny and David, grandson Josh and numerous others. Donna cherished her family and took pride in raising her children and grandchildren. Her generosity touched the lives of many people and gave her a great source of happiness. She rivaled Martha Stewart when it came to cooking and decorating and her homes were always cozy and warm. The grandkids and even granddogs loved to visit and get their treats. Or maybe even a 'lucky strike extra'. Donna's legacy and traditions will live on through her family. Due to Covid, a private memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: https://www.warriorsofpurpose.org/donate.html
Checks can be made payable to Warriors of Purpose, sent to: 7 Auburn Street, Saugus Massachsuetts 01906.