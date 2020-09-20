Donna Esther Beers, age 63, of Akron passed away peacefully on Friday September 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Ronald (Patricia) Bosley, and brother, Ronald Francis. Donna is survived by the following family with whom she loved with all of her heart: sons, Raymond (Bub) Beers and Michael (Emily) Beers; three granddaughters, Lauren, Rowan and Riley, who each brought a smile to her face and gave her life purpose; sister and best friend, Patty Lynn (Bruce) Brewer; nieces, Tara (Bob) Salladay and Tricia and June Robertson; nephews, Troy (Leslie) and Thomas Robertson, Brian (Rose) Brewer and Brandon (Meagan) Brewer. Donna retired from Catholic Charities in 2019 after almost 20 years of service caring for the elderly, disabled and those with special needs. Her supervisors and co-workers will never know the appreciation she felt for their unwavering friendship and compassion. Donna lived in the Ellet area for over 40 years, surrounded by neighbors she regarded as family: Peggy, Russ, Sheila, Nikki and Connie. One year ago, Donna left the area, moving in to a farm house that she considered her dream home and she loved so dearly. She enjoyed sitting on the front porch, while doing crosswords and waving to the passersby. Donna was a member of Grace Baptist Church, where she attended weekly service with her sister followed by dinner to their favorite restaurants around town. She'll forever be remembered for her jokes and laughter, her apple pies, her birthday envelopes, and her love of black and white movies. A private memorial for family will be held at a later date.