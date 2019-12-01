Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
204 Sixth Street NW
Barberton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Kandes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna F. Kandes


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna F. Kandes Obituary
Donna F. Kandes, 70, of New Franklin, passed away on November 28, 2019. She was born in Akron on October 7, 1949. Donna had a lovely singing voice and served as the choir director at St. Augustine Church in Barberton for many years. She loved to travel and took yearly cruises with a group of friends. Above all, Donna enjoyed spending time with family, particularly her grandchildren who called her "Cha Cha". Donna will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 49-1/2 years, Robert Kandes; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bryan Stephens; grandchildren, Sam, Sophia, Jack, and Ellie Stephens; in-laws, John (Barb) Kandes, Donna Faber, Lynne (David) Bartholomew, Stephanie Kandes, and John Wunderle; many nieces and nephews; and numerous special friends. Donna was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Denise Wunderle and niece, Brittany Wunderle. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 204 Sixth Street NW, Barberton, OH 44203. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Augustine Church Endowment Fund. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now