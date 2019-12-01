|
Donna F. Kandes, 70, of New Franklin, passed away on November 28, 2019. She was born in Akron on October 7, 1949. Donna had a lovely singing voice and served as the choir director at St. Augustine Church in Barberton for many years. She loved to travel and took yearly cruises with a group of friends. Above all, Donna enjoyed spending time with family, particularly her grandchildren who called her "Cha Cha". Donna will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 49-1/2 years, Robert Kandes; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Bryan Stephens; grandchildren, Sam, Sophia, Jack, and Ellie Stephens; in-laws, John (Barb) Kandes, Donna Faber, Lynne (David) Bartholomew, Stephanie Kandes, and John Wunderle; many nieces and nephews; and numerous special friends. Donna was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Denise Wunderle and niece, Brittany Wunderle. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 204 Sixth Street NW, Barberton, OH 44203. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Augustine Church Endowment Fund. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019