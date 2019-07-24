Donna Faye Frase



TOGETHER AGAIN



WADSWORTH -- Donna Faye Frase, 94, of Wadsworth passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born May 16, 1925 in Granger Twp. to the late James and Mary Porter. Mrs. Frase was retired from Dress Brothers, was an Active and dedicated member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary, volunteered at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, volunteered at The Giving Doll, enjoyed crafts and baking cookies.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton "Dine" Frase with whom she had celebrated 65 years of marriage; her siblings, Mae Dreibelbis, Lucille Burton, Leroy Porter, Nellie Renner and Nola Anderson.



Donna is survived by her sons, Thomas (Melanie) Frase, Richard ( Patricia) Frase all of Wadsworth and Fred Frase of Virginia. There are numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also surviving.



Funeral services will be conducted 12 Noon Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to services from 10 to 12 p.m. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.



Hilliard-Rospert



(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019