|
|
Donna J. Jones Donna J. Jones, 82, passed away October 1, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on November 20, 1936 in South Webster, Ohio. After moving to Akron in 1957, Donna called northeast Ohio her home. She was an administrative assistant for The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and The University of Akron. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Janelle. Donna is survived by Raymond, her husband of 45 years; children, Vicki (Louis), Greg (Robin), and Stephanie (James); grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Jackie, Jess, Alexander, and Caroline; and eight great-grandchildren. Donna will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, from 1 to 3 at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2019