Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Jones


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Jones Obituary
Donna J. Jones Donna J. Jones, 82, passed away October 1, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born on November 20, 1936 in South Webster, Ohio. After moving to Akron in 1957, Donna called northeast Ohio her home. She was an administrative assistant for The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company and The University of Akron. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Janelle. Donna is survived by Raymond, her husband of 45 years; children, Vicki (Louis), Greg (Robin), and Stephanie (James); grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Jackie, Jess, Alexander, and Caroline; and eight great-grandchildren. Donna will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, from 1 to 3 at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now