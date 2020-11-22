Donna J. Kline, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2020. Born in Akron on July 19, 1947, she was a life resident of the Ellet area, and graduated from Ellet High School in 1965. Donna retired from Portage Country Club after 22 years of service. She was a member of Oak Hill Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and participated in the Women's Fellowship Circle and the craft group. In her spare time, Donna enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening. She especially loved to travel, and spent 54 years vacationing and watching the sunsets at Siesta Key, Florida. Preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Nadine Briggs, Donna is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, David H. Kline; sons, David A. Kline (Annemarie), Douglas S. Kline (Christine) and Christopher Kline (Becky); grandchildren, Russell (Kaitlyn), Elyssa, Jacob and Christopher Kline; sisters, Carol Sanders (Joe), Linda Tallon (Dick, deceased), and Kathy Schaaf (Bill); nephews, Jeff (Vickie), Mark (Jennifer) and Mike (Shelly); four great-nephews and two great-nieces. Family and friends will be received Monday, November 23rd, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, November 24th, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Nutt officiating. Masks and social distancing protocols are required for all services. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 2406 Ardwell Avenue, Akron, OH 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com