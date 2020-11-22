1/1
Donna J. Kline
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna J. Kline, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2020. Born in Akron on July 19, 1947, she was a life resident of the Ellet area, and graduated from Ellet High School in 1965. Donna retired from Portage Country Club after 22 years of service. She was a member of Oak Hill Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and participated in the Women's Fellowship Circle and the craft group. In her spare time, Donna enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening. She especially loved to travel, and spent 54 years vacationing and watching the sunsets at Siesta Key, Florida. Preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Nadine Briggs, Donna is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, David H. Kline; sons, David A. Kline (Annemarie), Douglas S. Kline (Christine) and Christopher Kline (Becky); grandchildren, Russell (Kaitlyn), Elyssa, Jacob and Christopher Kline; sisters, Carol Sanders (Joe), Linda Tallon (Dick, deceased), and Kathy Schaaf (Bill); nephews, Jeff (Vickie), Mark (Jennifer) and Mike (Shelly); four great-nephews and two great-nieces. Family and friends will be received Monday, November 23rd, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, November 24th, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Nutt officiating. Masks and social distancing protocols are required for all services. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 2406 Ardwell Avenue, Akron, OH 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved