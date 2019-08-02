|
|
Donna J. Kshywonis
WADSWORTH -- Donna J. Kshywonis, 57, of Wadsworth passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born in Akron on June 14,1962.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, where funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, with Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Summa Hospice and Donna's good friend Debbie Dietry for their loving care.
Hilliard-Rospert
330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2019