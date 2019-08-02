Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Donna J. Kshywonis


1962 - 2019
Donna J. Kshywonis Obituary
Donna J. Kshywonis

WADSWORTH -- Donna J. Kshywonis, 57, of Wadsworth passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born in Akron on June 14,1962.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, where funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, with Pastor Robert Combs officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Summa Hospice and Donna's good friend Debbie Dietry for their loving care.

Hilliard-Rospert

330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
