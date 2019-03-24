Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Donna J. Nash, 92, of Lawrenceville, Ga., passed away on March 19, 2019. A longtime Akron resident, she was born November 28, 1926, the daughter of Paul E. and Onie J. Geisinger McDaniel. Donna became Mrs. Lester R. Nash on November 17, 1981. He passed away in 2001.

Donna was a very involved member of the Williard United Church of Christ in Akron, and also enjoyed bowling and sewing. God and her family were Donna's dearest loves.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara (Richard); son, Mark, and son-in-law Hugh; step-sons, Robert and Tom. Donna is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Bev, Rene, and Lori (Charles); step-children, Karen (Earl), Denny, Vicky, and step-daughter-in-law, Carol; seven grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 16 step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be Monday, March 25, at 11a.m., with visitation from 10 to 11 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44305. Pastor Darlene Garber officiating. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
