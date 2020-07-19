WADSWORTH -- Donna J. Scott, 98, of Wadsworth passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Wadsworth to Peter and Ola Kruse. She graduated from Wadsworth High School as an Honor Student in 1940. Through her life she enjoyed bowling, gardening and reading. She was retired from Columbia Gas of Ohio with 30 years of service. Mrs. Scott was a member of Milton Presbyterian Church in Rittman. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter G. Scott; stepdaughter, Myrna Schaad and William (Bill) Kruse. At her request there will be no services. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com







