Donna J. Scott
WADSWORTH -- Donna J. Scott, 98, of Wadsworth passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Wadsworth to Peter and Ola Kruse. She graduated from Wadsworth High School as an Honor Student in 1940. Through her life she enjoyed bowling, gardening and reading. She was retired from Columbia Gas of Ohio with 30 years of service. Mrs. Scott was a member of Milton Presbyterian Church in Rittman. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter G. Scott; stepdaughter, Myrna Schaad and William (Bill) Kruse. At her request there will be no services. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
