DOYLESTOWN -- Donna J. White, age 87, passed away on April 7, 2019. Born on September 17, 1931 in Barberton to the late John and Esther (Bauman) Birkbeck, Donna was a resident of Twinsburg for the last three years, previously a lifelong resident of Doylestown. Retiring from Ohio Savings and Loan in 1992, she was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, A.A.R.P., and the Doylestown Senior Citizens Club.



Preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 1998; brother, Dale Birkbeck, she is survived by her son, Paul M. White and his wife Louise Zimmerman of Charleston, S.C.; daughter, Joan and her husband Tom Davis of Twinsburg and their children, Alex and Rachel; sister, Ruth Adair of Doylestown; other family and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 65 W. Clinton St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Pastor Christopher Bartholomew, officiating. Calling hours will be 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY, 10163 or Eversight, 4889 Venture Dr., Ann Arbor, MI, 48108.