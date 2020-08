Donna J. Wright, age 69, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. Donna was born in Ravenna on January 7, 1951 and graduated from Field High School in 1969. She lived most of her life in Mogadore, Ohio. She had a true passion for her flower gardens and anyone who has seen her flowers can appreciate her love of gardening. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Wright and daughter, Kimberly Jeter. She is survived by her children, Trinity (Michael) Njegovan and Tiffany Harvey; grandchildren, Jordan (Kaleb) Esber, Brinkley (Bryce) Huth, Zachary Jeter, Jake Jeter, Camden Harvey, Caleb Njegovan, Scott Njegovan and Emma Njegovan; brother, Larry Peterson and sister, Pam Leman. There will be a small service Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260.