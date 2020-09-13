) Donna Jean Best, of Cuyahoga Falls passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Donna was born in Akron and grew up in the Barberton and Akron area. She graduated from Kenmore High School in 1966. For the last 54 years she lived in Cuyahoga Falls. She was head cook for the Cuyahoga Falls school district for 9 years before spending the next 27 years performing with Richard, doing historical programs in schools in 5 different states. They also performed their Wild West show using bullwhips and ropes for 15 years in 18 different states. Donna loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Stow Falls Baptist Church. She dearly loved her family and especially loved taking care of the little ones. Donna liked to sew, crochet, cross stitch, spin wool, shoot muzzleloaders and throw knives. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Johns and Helen Eshbaugh; brothers, Danny, Donald and Michael Johns, and brother-in-law Richard Krause. Donna will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 54 years, Richard Best; daughter, Sheryl Best; son, Robert (Michelle) Best; sisters, Vivian Krause, Deborah Johns Weitzel, Tammy Johns Parrish and Trisha Johns; sister-in-law, Cindy Johns; grandchildren, Jessica Hoover, Ashley Smerk, Samantha Bennett, Nathaniel Best and Alex Best; great-grandchildren, Kamrin, Cheyenne, April, Fayth, and Weston. Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Road, Akron 44305. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 16 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park.