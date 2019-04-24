Donna Jean Cliffford



CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Donna Jean Clifford, 91, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019.



Donna was known for her devotion to her husband, family, friends, and faith, as well as her work as an apartment manager with the Cathedral of Tomorrow Church. She loved being with family and friends, attending dinner shows and plays, dancing, and just about anything that involved spending time with her loved ones.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Myrtle Hanley; husband of 54 years Richard, and daughter Cathy. She is survived by her daughter Linda; grandchildren Julie Redmond, Charlie (Tiffany) Long and Jennifer (Terry) Betz; great-grandchildren Ashley, Autumn, Shane, Alexis, Kiersten, Lauren, Natalie, Samantha and Sawyer; and three great-great-grandchildren.



She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was dearly loved by everyone she knew. Her family and friends will sorely miss her. Her memory will live on in our hearts forever.



Cremation has taken place. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 pm Friday, April 26, 2019 where a memorial service will be held immediately following at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. The family asks that memorials be made to Oakwood Ladies Cemetery Assn, 1930 Front St. Cuy Falls, 44221.



