Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Donna Jean Hydu


1931 - 2019
Donna Jean Hydu Obituary
Donna Jean Hydu, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and The Light of Our Lives passed away Saturday October 19th, 2019 at her West Virginia residence for the last 15 months. Donna was born October 14th 1931 in Orrville Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and Vida Moser Dye. She was oldest and only daughter with eight younger brothers. She grew up on a farm in Apple Creek, Ohio. She worked as a hairdresser until her children were born. She and Steve made their home in Wadsworth Ohio. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Stephen G. Hydu; three children: Susan Apgar (David) from Huntington WV. Barbara Hoffman (Bob) and Larry Hydu (Rose), from Wadsworth Ohio, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be Sunday October 27th from 3 to 5 at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home in Wadsworth followed by a service at 5. The following morning her remains will be laid to rest at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville Ohio at 10 am. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 26, 2019
