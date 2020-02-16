Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Donna Jean Maynard


1939 - 2020
Donna Jean Maynard Obituary
Family, friends, and the community have lost a wife, a mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend, a creative costume designer, musician, and most importantly a passionate educator. She was a graduate of Ohio University, a distinguished member of Akron Public Schools where she was employed for over 30 years. She took great pride in laying an early foundation for learning at Barrett, Findley and King Elementary Schools. She challenged her young students to higher levels of success and achievement. Her ability to harness and connect with youthful energy and passion often resulted in her students reaching out to her after many years to tell her how much they "Loved Mrs. Maynard!". She was an early educational pioneer; she developed a love for science and math in her students (especially girls) through lessons about space and NASA, fossils and dinosaurs, and inventors and explorers. To many generations of children, she was irreplaceable. Those who knew her benefited, none more than her children, grandchildren, and students, who all received the same attention and passion. The Akron Community will deeply miss Donna. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Sevren and Leslie Maynard and Galen and Kim Maynard; grandchildren, Savannah, Olivia, and Joshua Maynard; brother, Terry Hollinger; niece, Wendy Hollinger; nephews, Scott and Marshall Hollinger; and many wonderful, warm and talented friends. A memorial service will be held at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Tuesday, February 18 at 7 p.m., where friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Inurnment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, www.Havenofrest.org, or Education Funds for her grandchildren payable to College America 529, c/o UBS, 175 Montrose West, 3rd Floor, Akron 44321 Attn. Donna Rizor. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www. billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
