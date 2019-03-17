Donna Jean Messner



Donna Jean Messner, 74, passed away March 11, 2019.



She was born December 18, 1944 in Akron, the daughter of the late Alvin and Clarice Lipscomb. Donna retired from Springfield Local Schools after many years service as a bus driver. She also taught drivers education. Donna will always be remembered as a spiritual and positive person. She was devoted to her family and church.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Sgt. Richard James Messner. Donna is survived by her daughters: Shirley Harkless Kunkle, Sherry (Will) Frady, and Sharon Harkless Setree; grandchildren: Darell (Arron) Harkless, Darick Frady, Wayne Harkless Kunkle, Malissa Setree, Miranda Setree, and Moriah Smith; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings: Denny, Debbie, Darla, and Daniel; as well as many friends and relatives.



The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday March 23, 2019 at Springfield Assembly of God (1551 Canton Road), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Richard Serbin PhD will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186