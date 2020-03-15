|
) Donna Jean (Boden) Van Dress, born July 26, 1930, died March 10, 2020 at age 89. She was the youngest daughter of Edmund and Helen Boden. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carl, her siblings Helen, Edna, Janet, and John (Jack). She leaves behind three sons Mitchell, Eric (Valeria), and Craig, and grandchildren Sarah, Scott, Jonathan, and Alissa. Donna was devoted to God and her family. They were the most important things in her life. She understood the servant aspect of loving to its fullest. Words cannot describe the pain of separation from a wonderful mother and grandmother like Donna. She will be missed greatly. Calling hours will be 4-7pm Wednesday, March 18, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd. Copley, Ohio 44321. Funeral Service will be 10:00am Thursday, March 19, at the funeral home, followed by interment at St. Clements Cemetery in Navarre, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or any pet rescue group of your choosing.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020