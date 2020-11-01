1/1
Donna Jo Cooley
1943 - 2020
) Donna Jo Cooley, age 77, of Suffield Twp., Ohio, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Copley. She was born on September 3, 1943 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Raymond Donaldson and Doris (nee Himes) Donaldson Poole. Donna graduated from Springfield High School in 1961. She then married her high school sweetheart, Denny Cooley on November 28, 1961. She loved being a homemaker, taking care of her husband and children. She enjoyed bowling and flower gardening. Survivors include her husband, Denny; her two daughters, Tami (Ryan) Breiding and Lisa Tricaso; seven grandchildren, Jackie Fox, Kayla, Drew, Michael and Allie Tricaso, Haley and Drake Breiding. Donna's sister also survives, Dee (Rick) Dean. Other than her parents; Donna was preceded in death by her step-father, Charles Poole; her daughter, Teri Fox; and her grandson, Roger Fox. There will not be any calling hours or services and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
