|
|
) Donna Bahry, 73, of Green, was lifted by heavenly angels into the arms of her savior on February 28, 2020. Her presence on earth was a blessing to all who knew and loved her. Although our hearts are broken, and we are shedding tears we are comforted by our faith that her earthly suffering is over, and she is now a heavenly angel for eternity. She was born April 14, 1946 in Estherville, Iowa to the late Walter and Geraldine Prescher. Donna spent her youth in the great lakes area of northwestern Iowa. She and her twin sister Diane spent their high school years at the Augustana Lutheran academy in Sioux Falls South Dakota. She was a pricing analyst for Roadway Express of Akron for 23 years and was an active member of Advent Lutheran church in Hartville. Besides her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene and Lonnie Prescher, sister Diane Bappe, and son-in-law Justin Young. She spent the first 21 years of her married life with Daniel Newland who passed away in 2001. She and Hylem Bahry met later in life and together created a loving blended family, all of whom adored her. She is survived by her loving husband, Hylem; daughters, Amy and Jillian Newland; special nephew, Co (Yutian) Bappe; stepsons, Rick (Meghan), Shawn, and Drew (Amy) Bahry; stepdaughters, Kristen (Paul) Webber and Kathryn (Robert) Dahlen; grandchildren, Miles, Rio, Savanna, Hadyn, Abby, Carson, Camryn, Owen, Mabelle, and Isla; close friends, Cathy Ray, Debbie Christopher, Beverly Wytiaz, Diantha Seibert, and Marge Meacham; special niece Gina Wood; sister-in-law, Sharon Prescher; as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends. Per Donna's wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR 619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Bob Chaney officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home or for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Inurnment will take place in her family plot in Iowa. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 4, 2020