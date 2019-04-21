Donna L. Eshbaugh



(Sullivan)



Donna L. Eshbaugh, age 68, of Akron, Ohio, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her home.



She was born on June 22, 1950 in Akron, the daughter of Earl Robert Sullivan of Largo, Florida and the late Jean (nee Wells) Sullivan.



Donna was a 1968 graduate of Tallmadge High School. She worked at State Farm Insurance Company for many years. Donna enjoyed cooking for her family, making big holiday meals. She liked DIY projects and crafts. Donna was the glue of the family, the one who people sought out for help and advice. Her greatest joy was being with her family, especially her grandchildren.



In addition to her father, other survivors include her loving husband, Albert W. Eshbaugh, whom she married on December 7, 1968; her children, Debra (David) Price and Robert (Rachel) Eshbaugh; her grandchildren, Kailyn, Gibson,



Kelsey Eshbaugh and Natalie Price. Donna's siblings, Deborah



(Robert) Davis and



Robert (Carrie) Sullivan, and her furry friend, her dog, Maggie, also survives.



Funeral services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1 p.m., where Pastor John Knepper will celebrate Donna's life.



Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m.



Donna will be buried in Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Tallmadge Christian Fellowship, 406 Tompkins Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44305, in Donna's memory.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary