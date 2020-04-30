|
AKRON -- Donna Louise Fabian, 66, passed away on April 26, 2020. She was born in Akron to the late John Vasile and Luella June Fabian and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School and Kent State with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. She loved to read and listen to NPR. She was an avid Browns and Indians fan. Devoted to her dog Riley, a great daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a strong advocate for the disabled, women's rights, and the environment. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John E. Fabian; she is survived by her sister, Joyce Roth; brother, James (Mary) V. Fabian and many nieces and nephews. The family will be having private services. In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
