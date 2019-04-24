Donna L. Helm



Donna L. Helm (nee Longacre), 94, formerly of Grafton, died April 15, 2019 at Torrance Memorial Medical Center, Torrance, Calif.



She was born December 17, 1924 in Akron, was a 1943 graduate of West High School and attended The University of Akron. In 1949 she married Donald C. Helm, also of Akron, and moved to Grafton in 1964.



Donna was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ and had been active with First Church Women, Mayflower Guild, was a food pantry volunteer and helped with the hot meals program. She was also a member of Forthurs of The YWCA and The Book Club. For 11 years, she volunteered for the Elyria Public Library as a tutor.



Donna is survived by her daughters, Cathleen (David) Katz of San Pedro, Calif., Christine Helm of New York, N.Y., and Caryn (Gary) Clark of Denver, Colo.; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; lifetime friend and cousin, Gloria Handley; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Donald C. Helm in 1992; parents, Chester and Goldie (nee Barman) Longacre; brother, Clyde E. Longacre; and sister, Betty Howard.



Friends will be received Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dicken Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 323 Middle Ave., Elyria. A funeral service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 330 Second Street, Elyria, with Reverend Patrick Nicolino officiating. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave., Akron, Ohio.