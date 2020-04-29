Home

Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
(330) 650-4181
DONNA L. KLACZKO


1950 - 2020
DONNA L. KLACZKO Obituary
Donna L. Klaczko Donna L. Klaczko, age 69 of Peninsula passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Klaczko. Donna is survived by her mother, Patricia (nee Firth) Klaczko; her brother, Gary (Dottie) Klaczko and her nieces, Jennifer (Dennis) Rank, Kelly Gauger and Katie Deprey. Services and interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls are being held privately. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020
