Donna L. Rine


1926 - 2020
Donna L. Rine Obituary
Donna means "LADY". Our beautiful lady, Donna L. Rine, 93, passed away Jan 21, 2020. Donna was born Nov. 28, 1926 in Akron, OH to the late Arthur and Julia (Haldin) Lenhart and lived in Akron all of her life. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was a great homemaker. She was artistic, loved quilting, fashion, painting and all the arts and made beautiful quilts and paintings. She was a lifetime member and volunteer at Trinity United Church of Christ. Donna is survived by her son, David (Sue Freilino) Jenkins; daughters, Lynn (Dr. Richard) Nyzen and Sandie (Chuck) D'Andrea; grandchildren, Laura, David (Stacy), Dante (Erin), Chuck (Anna), Michael (Tiffany) and Gino (Ashley); and 11 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 915 N. Main St., Akron, OH 44310. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Donna's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
