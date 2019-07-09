Donna L. Shetler (Ash)



Donna (Ash) Shetler, 69, left this world on July 6, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on December 20, 1949 in Akron. Donna graduated from Columbus Business School and Hiram College and worked in the Human Resources Department at Goodrich after graduation from Manchester High School. She then moved to work in Boston for several years and then on to North Carolina. She retired as the Vice President of Human Resources from Integon National Insurance Company in Goldsboro, NC to return home to Akron to care for her elderly parents. Donna was always dedicated to her family and friends and always the first one there when anyone needed her help. Next to her family, Donna dearly loved being with her many wonderful and special school girl friends--many whom she loved and they loved her from kindergarten until the day of her passing.



Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Sr. and Mary Ash; and brother, Carl Ash, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Bob; faithful dog, Scooter; brother, Roger (Chris) Ash; sister-in-law and long-time best friend, Dana Ash; nephew, Barry Ash; niece, Shannon Ash; aunt, Hilda Sommerville; numerous cousins; and of course, her many wonderful girl-friends.



No funeral services will be held per Donna's last wishes. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Services of Summa Health System. All the hospice nursing staff and especially her nurse, Mandy, were so wonderful, kind, and caring to her and the family; especially her husband who cared for her day and night through her illness.



The Shetler Family Condolence Book is available at the funeral home website.



Bacher-Portage Lakes



(330) 644-0024 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019