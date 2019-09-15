|
Donna L. Vandermeulen DOYLESTOWN -- Donna L. Vandermeulen, age 58, passed away on September 11, 2019. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was born on September 3, 1961 in Sloatsburg, NY to the late Earl and Jane (Kelly) Weiss. Donna was a resident of Doylestown, previously of Montgomery, NY. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Robert; daughter, Cassey (Alex) Sabetta of Cuyahoga Falls; son, Robert E. Vandermeulen of Doylestown; grandchildren, Conner R. and Gianna G. Sabetta; other family and friends. Donna was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Weiss; half-brothers, Robert and Bruce Sutherland and half-sister, Bonnie Sutherland. She will be missed by her "Good Dog", Daisy. Private services will be held by the family. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. Zak-Thacker & Monbarren 330-658-2211
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019