Donna Lea Sterner passed away on April 12, 2020 after an illness. Donna was born in Des Moines, Iowa on February 26, 1933 to Lionel and Reta Foster. She graduated from East High School in Des Moines. She married Carl Sterner on November 26, 1952 and they had three children. She was a member of Eastern Star in Des Moines. The family was transferred to Akron, Ohio in 1967 by Firestone and in 1972 to Nairobi, Kenya, where they resided for five years. They then came back to Akron for a short stay before being transferred to Liberia for six years. She was active in her church and was a Board Member of "Friends of Akron Children's Hospital". Donna is survived by husband, Carl; children, Bradley and Leigh Sterner; granddaughter, Jasmine (Robert) Norris with their children, granddaughter, Kaitlin (Scott) Hollister with their children, Barrett and Emma, granddaughter, Carly Dunning (Garret Poling) ; brothers, Bill (Shirley) Foster and Clyde James (Jan) Foster; sister-in-law, Cathleen Swanson; son- in-law, Jerry Hurley, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by daughter, Kay Hurley and grandson, Jacob Hurley. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings a public memorial service will be held later at Faith Lutheran Church, 2726 W. Market St., Fairlawn. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020